KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The MIAA conference held its annual football media day in Kansas City on Tuesday, and Washburn brought a lot of excitement for the coming season.

Despite finishing second in the conference the past season and returning big playmakers, the media voted the Ichabods to finish fourth in the MIAA.

“I think we’re going to land first, man,” linebacker Kevin Neal Jr. said. “The goal is a conference championship, man. We put in a lot of work from last season, after having a pretty good season. This year, we just want to cap it off, get what we deserve. A successful season to me would be a conference championship. That’s all we’re really playing for, is for some jewelry.”

Coach Craig Schurig didn’t want to give an exact goal for the season, rather saying the team will approach each week as if they can take the win.

“We want to be ten and two, but then you’re saying we get two losses or something,” Schurig said. “Hey, we want to win them all. That’s the way you look at it. Just take it one week at a time. This conference is tough. We hope to make another run at the playoffs, and this time win games. Instead of going home early.”

Star return man/wide receiver James Letcher Jr. expects another successful season, but also has high goals for himself.

“I was, like, 70 shy of a thousand [yards], I think I should get…I want to get a thousand yards this year, at least,” Letcher Jr. said. “As long as I do what I’m supposed to do, and my teammates do what they’re supposed to do, everything will be alright for us.”

Coach Shurig says he is proud of the fans that went to home games the past season, and he hopes to have similar support this year.

“Fans are…they can be right on the field, so…we hope that 12th man can be our fanbase,” Schurig said. “We’d like for them to come out five times during the regular season and fill up Yager Stadium.”