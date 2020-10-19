Washburn football to return to the gridiron in November for exhibition games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics announced Monday the football team will return to action with two exhibition games.

The Ichabods will host Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Yager Stadium. The following Saturday, they’ll travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on Central Missouri at 3 p.m.

For Washburn’s home game on Nov. 7, the university is allowing approximately 1,750 free tickets for fans.

The university said it’s only allowing 25% of the stadium capacity.

You have to get your ticket online at wutickets.com.

Fans in attendance have to wear face masks and practice social distancing.