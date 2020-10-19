Washburn football to return to the gridiron in November for exhibition games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics announced Monday the football team will return to action with two exhibition games.
The Ichabods will host Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Yager Stadium. The following Saturday, they’ll travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on Central Missouri at 3 p.m.
For Washburn’s home game on Nov. 7, the university is allowing approximately 1,750 free tickets for fans.
The university said it’s only allowing 25% of the stadium capacity.
You have to get your ticket online at wutickets.com.
Fans in attendance have to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to prepare and compete this fall,” Ichabod football head coach Craig Schurig said. “Playing Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri will allow our guys to face two outstanding MIAA programs and evaluate where we are. We have been able to practice so this will provide some added energy and enthusiasm to our preparation. We plan on playing the majority of our guys. Getting game opportunities is very important for the development of our team and we are thankful for the opportunity to compete.”