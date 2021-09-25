Washburn football tops Missouri Western

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football beat Missouri Western in a close one on Saturday, 47-41.

The Ichabods were tied with MWSU at halftime. Missouri Western took a 27-20 lead on their first drive of the second half but the game was far from over.

Washburn came storming back with a touchdown of their own when Mitch Schurig connected with Peter Afful to tie the game. The Griffons quickly regained the lead but Washburn answered again, this time with a 13-yard Zach Willis touchdown run to tie the game at 34.

On the next Washburn drive, Mitch Schurig found Jace Williams on the first play of the drive for a 33-yard touchdown pass which gave Washburn the lead for good. Schurig finished with 388 yards passing and five touchdowns in the Washburn win.

James Letcher was the leading Ichabod receiver with 113 yards.

With the win, the ‘Bods move to 3-1. Washburn is back in action next Saturday for the Turnpike Tussle at Emporia State.