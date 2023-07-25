TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods lost some of their biggest production on both sides of the ball, causing the team to have a new style for the 2023 season.

All-MIAA selection Peter Afful and All-Americans JJ Letcher and Grant Bruner leave big production gaps on the field.

“We’ll be a little different style without JJ and Peter at receiver, but I think we can still be a very explosive offense,” head coach Craig Schurig said.

The run game might become even more important for the Ichabods. Topeka High grad Tylan Alejos transferred to his hometown team. He brings a year of Division I experience to the running backs group.

“There’s going to be a lot of new faces,” quarterback Kellen Simoncic said. “I’m excited. Some of these guys have been here three, four years waiting for their turn. And there’s a lot of depth at running back.”

Simoncic has a full year as the starting quarterback behind him, but a shoulder injury kept him from playing the entire season. The time off changed Simoncic’s perspective for the 2023 season.

“It kind of changed my life, honestly,” he said. “I think not taking anything for granted and growing in my faith a lot has been very big for me.”

Players haven’t been allowed to workout with coaches since the spring, but it’s not a bad thing. Washburn’s defense only returns three starters, so every workout has a big impact.

“During spring ball, Coach Luke has us doing a lot of drills, a lot of steps, arm and hand movements and all that stuff,” defensive tackle Justice Akinmoladun said. “So, it’s just making it all come together.”

The ‘Bods also face a big schedule flip. Usually, the team plays powerhouse Pitt State later in the season. However, they open the 2023 at the Jungle against the No. 1 team in the MIAA.

Washburn’s home opener is Thursday, Sept. 7 against Missouri Southern.