TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn football won in dominant fashion to open its 2022 campaign Thursday night.

The ‘Bods came out firing. Wide receiver JJ Letcher broke out for a 69-yard touchdown reception from starting quarterback Kellen Simocic to put Washburn up 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.

They just kept scoring. Washburn led 17-0 after the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime. They went on to win 45-3.

Kellen Simoncic was a star in his first game as the team’s true starting quarterback. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Letcher tallied 177 receiving yards. Peter Afful was good in the catching game, too. He finished with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown. Both the WU offensive studs ran up those stats without even playing most of the second half.

Washburn now turns its focus to a road matchup. They’ll take on Central Missouri on Thursday, Sept. 8.