JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note.

The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20.

Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. Missouri Southern’s first drive ended in a fumble. The Lions’ second drive ended in an interception.

The interception set up a James Letcher Jr. six-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Taylor. Rushing touchdowns from Tyler Bowden and Taylon Peters put the Ichabods up 21-7 at halftime.

The Lions scored on a punt return touchdown early in the second, but the Ichabod defense stood strong with a safety a few plays later. A 24-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Peters, extended Washburn’s lead to 30-13 through three quarters.

Missouri Southern opened the scoring in the fourth to cut Washburn’s lead to 30-20. Letcher Jr. put the nail in the coffin a few minutes later, taking an 89-yard punt return to the house for a touchdown.

That’s where the scoring ends, giving the Ichabods a 37-20 win.

Taylor threw for 215 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Peters rushed for 83 yards and a score. Letcher Jr. finished with a receiving and return touchdown.

Linebacker Grant Bruner finished with ten tackles and an interception. Jamison Phelps and Micah Skebo both recorded an interception for the Ichabods.

The win wraps up the regular season for the ‘Bods. They finish with a 7-4 record.