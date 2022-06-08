TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn University golfer and Topeka native has secured a spot in the U.S. Open after finishing top four in his qualifying round on Monday.

Andrew Beckler shot rounds of 69 and 72 at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland to finish three-under par and in a tie for third place in a field of 72 golfers to qualify for his first PGA Major Tournament since going pro last year. This adds to Beckler’s list of accomplishments after coming off of a successful collegiate career at Washburn University.

While he was a senior during the 2020-2021 semesters, he was named the Jack Nicklaus Division II National Player of the Year, the MIAA Player of the Year, was a PING All-America first team selection and earned CoSIDA Academic All-America first team honors. In his final season, Beckler also claimed five individual titles in 10 competitions and registered a place in the top-three at the other five events while losing to just seven total golfers the entire season. At the NCAA Golf National Championships, Beckler recorded the highest individual finish in program history as he tied for second place out of 84 total golfers.

Beckler rounded out his career with Washburn’s best scoring average with a 72.00 in 67 rounds played and the second-best win-loss percentage at .856. He also set two season records in 2021 and currently holds the best win-loss percentage at .990 and the lowest season scoring average of 70.4. This ranks him as second in all of Division II according to Golfstat’s individual rankinds.

Beckler earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and his MBA while at Washburn and was a three-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll selection as well as an MIAA Scholar Athlete twice.

The 122nd U.S. Open will happen from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.