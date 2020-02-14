Washburn hits 17 threes in win

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Washburn Ichabods became the 10thprogram in NCAA Division II history to reach the 1,600-win plateau hitting a season-high 17 3-pointers in an 86-72 win over Northeastern State on Thursday in Tahlequah. Washburn returns to action on Saturday at MIAA newcomer Rogers State.
Washburn (14-9, 9-5 MIAA) trailed by nine at 32-23 with 5:39 to go but they flipped the script on the RiverHawks (15-9, 8-7 MIAA) taking a 37-34 lead into the break after finishing the frame on an 11-0 run over the final 3:14 of the half and a 14-2 over the final 5:39 of the half keeping the RiverHawks scoreless the last 3:14 of the half overall. During the run to end the half, the Ichabods hit 5 of 6 shots from the field including 4 of 5 from deep holding the RiverHawks to 1 of 6 from the field.
In the second half, the Ichabods outscored the RiverHawks 29-11 over the first 10 minutes of the half as they hit 9 of 15 shots while the RIverHawks were 4 of 16 from the field. Washburn as the Ichabods would lead by as many 22 in game.
The Ichabods were led by Tyler Geiman who scored 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers while collecting a game-high seven rebounds adding five assists and three steals. He paced four other Ichabods in double figures with Drew Maschoff scoring all 13 points in the second half with Jalen Lewis scoring 12 on four 3-pointers with Connor Deffebaugh and Tyler Nelson each scoring 10.
Caleb Smith led the RiverHawks with 14 points.
Washburn shot 53 percent from the field in the game hitting 16 of 28 shots in the second half for a 57 percent clip going 30 of 57 for the game. The Ichabods held the RiverHawks to 13 of 33 shots in the second half and 27 of 66 for the game.
Washburn had 21 assists on 30 made field goals.
Courtesy: Washburn Athletics