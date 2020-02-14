Washburn hits 17 threes in win

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – After a hot start, the Washburn women's basketball team fell cold in the second in third quarters before finding their groove again in the fourth to secure a 62-55 victory over Northeastern State on Thursday night. The Ichabods pick up their third-straight win and move up to 14-9 (8-6 MIAA) while the RiverHawks drop to 5-17 (3-12 MIAA).

The Ichabods jumped out to a commanding lead, shooting 6-for-6 from the field and scoring the first 13 points of the game. The RiverHawks didn't score their first bucket until the 6:13 mark. Washburn pushed its lead to 16-2 before Northeastern State chipped away at the deficit with a 6-0 run. A three-pointer by Reagan Phelan put Washburn up by double-figures again and started a 7-2 run to end the first quarter. The Ichabods finished the first frame shooting 64.3 percent (9-for-14) and led 23-10.

The tables turned in the second quarter as Washburn struggled and was outscored 18-8. Northeastern State started the second stanza with eight unanswered points and held Washburn scoreless until the 6:42 mark when Hayley Thompson hit two free throws. The RiverHawks whittled Washburn's lead down to one point twice in the final two and a half minutes, but Phelan had the last say of the first half with a made jumper to give the Ichabods a 31-28 lead at the break.

The Ichabods made 10 trips to the charity stripe in the first half and made seven free throws, while the RiverHawks didn't attempt a single free throw.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the second half with Washburn holding a slim lead until Northeastern State went on an 8-0 burst to take a 38-34 advantage with 3:28 on the clock. Bentley scored the next four points for the Ichabods to even the score at 38-all. The RiverHawks were fouled on the next possession and made both free throws on just their second trip to the free throw line of the game. A Macy Doebele layup with two minutes left would knot up the score at 40-40, which is where the score stood at the end of the third quarter.