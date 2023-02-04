MARYVILLE, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Northwest Missouri State on Saturday for an MIAA double-header.

Neither Ichabod team could come away with a victory, the men falling to the No. 4-ranked Bearcats 79-53, the women losing 76-75 in overtime.

Men’s Recap:

The Washburn (10-11, 7-8) men came into Saturday’s contest off an overtime loss to Missouri Western after winning five-straight games.

The No. 4 Bearcats started out up 13-4 seven minutes into the game. The Ichabods were able to pull within 13-9 before Northwest Missouri State went on another big run.

Up 24-14, the Bearcats went on a 15-0 run to take a 39-14 lead with a minute to play in the first half. Washburn hit a couple of free throws, but the Ichabods still trailed 39-16 at the break.

The second half didn’t get any better. Midway through, Washburn trailed 59-31.

Both schools traded buckets the rest of the way, with the game’s result never being in question. After the full 40 minutes, Northwest Missouri State ended with a 79-53 victory.

Andrew Orr led the Ichabods in scoring 17 points, with Jarmell Johnson adding 13.

Women’s Recap:

Washburn women (9-12, 5-10) came into Saturday’s game after a big loss at Missouri Western.

The Ichabods started out hot, jumping to a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter. The Bearcats battled back some, but Washburn held on to a 16-12 advantage after the first period.

Northwest Missouri State began the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 19-16 lead. The two teams matched each other from there, as an Aubree Dewey buzzer-beater marked the Ichabods down just 29-28 at the break.

The third quarter was intense, as the two teams traded the lead, neither school with more than a four-point advantage. With seconds remaining, Natalia Figueroa drilled a three as the Ichabods trailed by just one point heading into the final frame.

The Ichabods started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 55-50 lead. A three-pointer from the Bearcats tied the game at 65-65 with seconds remaining. Both teams hit free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 68.

Washburn jumped to a five-point lead in overtime, but the Bearcats quickly recovered to make it a one-point game with less than a minute to play. With six seconds remaining, Northwest Missouri State made a layup to take a 76-75 lead.

The Ichabods couldn’t convert on offense, as the Bearcats held on to the 76-75 overtime victory.

Emma Chapman led the Ichabods with 18 points. Yiibari Nwidadah provided 17 points and 9 rebounds and Dewey finished with 16 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Both Washburn men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to Newman on Wednesday for an MIAA double-header.