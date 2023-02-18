WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Central Missouri Saturday for an MIAA double-header.

The Ichabod men took home a 65-53 win, but the Ichabod women couldn’t get passed the No. 12 Jennies, falling 78-54.

Men’s Recap:

Washburn men looked to break a two-game skid in its third game in five days Saturday.

After falling behind 4-0 early, Washburn opened a 13-3 run to take a 13-7 lead five minutes into the game.

The Mules got within one score seven different times over the next 15 minutes, but the Ichabods always had an answer, up 34-26 at half.

The second half was much of the same. Central Missouri pulled within three points with 12 minutes to play, but a 16-4 Ichabod run put Washburn up by 15 with five minutes to play.

The Ichabods took care of business the rest of the way, hanging on to a 65-53 victory.

Andrew Orr led the Ichabods in scoring with 17 points. Tyler Nelson added 12, Jarmell Johnson 10 off the bench.

The win propels Washburn to a .500 record of 13-13 overall, 10-10 in Big 12 play.

Women’s Recap:

Washburn women’s basketball traveled to No. 12 Central Missouri, one of the toughest teams on its schedule.

After tying the game at 4-4 at the start, the game couldn’t have gone any worse. A 13-2 Jennies run led the way for Central Missouri to take a 22-10 lead through a quarter of play.

The Jennies stayed on the gas in the second quarter, extending their lead to 22 points midway through the period. Washburn would cut it to 18 points at half, down 42-24 at the break.

The third quarter also went Central Missouri’s way, with a three-pointer, free throws and and-one creating an 8-point swing in the final minute to give the Jennies a 65-36 lead after three quarters.

The Jennies slowed down in the final period, allowing Washburn to cut a little into the deficit. The Ichabods brought the score to 24 points, but the Jennies held on to a 78-54 victory.

Gabi Artis led the Ichabods in scoring with 14 points. Aubree Dewey and Macy Doebele each added 10.

The loss moves Washburn’s record to 11-15, 7-13 in conference play.

Washburn men’s and women’s basketball hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday in the final home game of the season for the Ichabods.