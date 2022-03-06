TOPEKA (KSNT) — Washburn men’s basketball earned a seven-seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament and is going dancing.

The Ichabod’s are 21-10 and capped the MIAA Tournament on Sunday night with 84-76 loss to Northwest Missouri State. Now if Washburn beats No. 2 seed Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, they could potentially play three-seed Northwest again for a fourth time — only if the Bearcats take care of business against MSU Moorhead.

Here’s a quick look at the central regions first-round matchups:

No. 1 Augustana (SD) (24-3) vs. No. 8 Southwestern Okla. (14-16)

No. 4 Upper Iowa (25-5) vs. No. 5 Central Okla. (24-6)

No. 2 Minn. Duluth (25-5) vs. No. 7 Washburn (21-10)

No. 3 Northwest Mo. St. (28-5) vs. No. 6 MSU Moorhead (19-11)

Times have yet to be released for the first round games.