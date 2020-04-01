Washburn indoor athletic facility remains on schedule

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Just over a year ago, Washburn broke ground on its multi-million dollar athletic facility and construction remains on schedule despite concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything is still on track, we have crews out there working and materials are showing up on time, so no major impacts on the moment,” said Washburn’s Director of Facilities Eric Just.

One concern is not having materials needed for the construction because of the pandemic, but so far that has not been an issue.

“We have deliveries on site ahead of schedule right now, enough material there that can keep us moving for quite a while and we did confirm a couple of more deliveries are showing up that are items that we won’t even be installing for a little while,” said Just.

While production remains on schedule, extra precautions are being taken.

“We’re obviously focusing on the things that are needing to be focused on are far as social distancing, washing hands more often, and really trying to keep a distance between the crew members out there,” says Just.

Construction is expected to be completed in October.