Washburn indoor athletic facility taking shape

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University continues to make progress on its indoor athletics facility. The facility which is being built by Crossland Construction remains on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic. The $20.6 million dollar facility is expected to be completed in October.

“I drive by it every once in a while but hadn’t been to the office because we’re doing everything from home and, boy, they’ve made some tremendous progress,” said Washburn football coach Craig Schurig. “It’s going to be a foundation type facility for our university and for our athletic department. It’s phenomenal.”

Washburn football player Collin Wilson added, “‘I’m going to be in there a lot hopefully. It looks nice. It looks like they’re getting closer and closer each day.”

The new facility will contain over 146,000 square feet of floor space.