Washburn indoor athletic facility taking shape

Washburn Ichabods

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University continues to make progress on its indoor athletics facility. The facility which is being built by Crossland Construction remains on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic. The $20.6 million dollar facility is expected to be completed in October.

“I drive by it every once in a while but hadn’t been to the office because we’re doing everything from home and, boy, they’ve made some tremendous progress,” said Washburn football coach Craig Schurig. “It’s going to be a foundation type facility for our university and for our athletic department. It’s phenomenal.”

Washburn football player Collin Wilson added, “‘I’m going to be in there a lot hopefully. It looks nice. It looks like they’re getting closer and closer each day.”

The new facility will contain over 146,000 square feet of floor space.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories