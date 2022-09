TOPEKA (KSNT)- Grant Bruner is the MIAA defensive player of the week.

The conference announced the weekly awards on Monday and unsurprisingly, Bruner was named the league’s best defender from last week. The sixth-year senior linebacker had 23 tackles and two interceptions in Saturday’s road win.

The ‘Bods beat UCM 40-32. Bruner now has 33 total tackles on the year through just two games.

Washburn is back at home this Saturday. They host Nebraska-Kearney at 1 p.m.