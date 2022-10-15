Video from MIAA Network

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Washburn football suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 16 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

The ‘Bods stormed back all the way from down 16-3 to take the lead in the fourth quarter. However, NWMSU kicked a field goal as time expired to win 32-30.

The fourth quarter was chaos. Washburn trailed by 13 after the first three. The Ichabods pulled within six early in the quarter. Then, they took a one-point lead with 7:15 to play. Northwest responded to go up five with 1:55 left in the game.

Washburn mounted an impressive late-game-drive to once again grab the lead. Kellen Simoncic had a gutsy touchdown run on fourth-and-ten to give the ‘Bods a 30-29 lead with only 24 seconds remaining.

The Bearcats needed just two plays to get in field goal range, and a third to drill the game winner from 36 yards out.

Simoncic, the Washburn quarterback, threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his one rushing score.

Peter Afful was on the receiving end of two of Simoncic’s passing touchdowns. Afful finished with 78 receiving yards and James Letcher Jr. tallied 129.

The Ichabods fall to 4-3 with the loss and will host Central Oklahoma for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22.