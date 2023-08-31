PITTSBURG, KS. (KSNT) – An early defensive battle finally gave away to Pitt State’s strong offense.

No. 4 Pitt State beat Washburn, 34-7, in the 2023 season opener.

Both defenses came out strong, holding the game scoreless into the second quarter. In that quarter, the defenses didn’t waiver much. Pitt State managed to score two field goals, taking a 6-0 lead into halftime.

The offensive adjustments during the break helped. The Gorillas scored first with a 27-yard drive that resulted in a quick touchdown, increasing their lead to 13-0.

The Ichabods found a rhythm later in the third quarter. They ate up the game clock, using 14 plays to finally score. Kellen Simoncic used a quick one-yard pass to DJ Bell to put Washburn on the scoreboard, 13-7, with 4:59 left in the quarter.

Pitt State’s offense scored three times in the fourth quarter to add cushion to its lead. Its defense added to the total with 6:21 left. Washburn fumbled the ball on its own 13-yard line, and Pitt State scooped the ball to score.

Next, Washburn hosts Missouri Southern State on Thursday, Sept. 7.