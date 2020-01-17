Washburn men fall at UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney put the end to a four-game losing streak to Washburn in a 79-51 victory over the Ichabods on Thursday night in Kearney. The Ichabods will be back in action on Saturday at Fort Hays State.

The Ichabods (8-7, 3-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half with 6:18 to play using a 14-5 run the rest of the half hitting 6 of 11 shots while holding the Lopers to 1 of 9 from the field to climb back under single digits. Washburn had nine turnovers in the opening half while the Lopers (11-5, 5-2 MIAA) committed only four. Washburn was also 6 of 13 from the free throw line in the opening half.

In the second half, Washburn was outscored 40 to 19 as the Lopers shot 65 percent from the field in the frame while the Ichabods were 9 of 29 and 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

The 51 points was a season low for the Ichabods as were the two 3-pointers and eight assists.

Jonny Clausing led the Ichabods with 13 points adding seven rebounds all coming in the first half. Jalen Lewis finished with 12 as the only Ichabods to reach double figures.

The Lopers had four in double figures led by Kyle Juhl with 16 points.

Washburn finished 38 percent from the field hitting 21 of 56 overall while the Lopers were 30 of 56 overall for 54 percent. UNK scored 27 points off of 18 Ichabod turnovers.

The Ichabods suffered their largest lost in the 45-game series with the Lopers topping the previous mark of 19 in a 92-73 loss to the Lopers on Jan. 24, 1981 in Kearney. Last season in Topeka, Washburn had the largest victory margin in the series at 31 in a 89-58 win on Jan. 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics