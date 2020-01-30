Washburn men roll past Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Washburn Ichabods won their 12th game in a row in Jefferson City and their fourth overall against holding the Lincoln Blue Tigers to a season low in points in a 75-50 win on Wednesday night. The Ichabods will be back in action on Saturday at Central Missouri.
The Washburn Ichabods (12-7, 7-3 MIAA) led 33-22 at the half in a strange scoring opening 20 minutes as the Ichabods did not hit their first 2-point field goal until a dunk by Rathen Carter with 7:44 to play in the frame. Washburn was 6 of 10 from deep prior to hitting its first shot inside the arc going 0 of 7. Washburn also had scoring droughts of 5:25 and 3:21 during the first half, but defensively the Ichabods held the Blue Tigers to 9 of 22 shooting and 2 of 14 from deep to take the 11-point margin into the break.
Washburn continued the defensive effort against the Blue Tigers holding Lincoln to 3 of 16 shooting over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Ichabods outscored the Blue Tigers 21 to 8 over the first 11:44 of the second half pushing the lead to 26 with under a minute to go.
Jalen Lewis led the Ichabods with a game-high 19 going 6 of 6 from the free throw line hitting three 3-pointers. Tyler Geiman scored 18 hitting four 3-pointers and Carter finished with 14 points. Jonny Clausing finished with 10 points adding nine rebounds. Drew Maschoff had a career-high 10 rebounds and Geiman had five assists.
Marcel Burton led the Blue Tigers (7-12, 4-6 MIAA) with 10 points.
Washburn finished the game 24 of 57 from the field hitting 12 3-pointers on 26 attempts. The Ichabods were 15 of 22 from the free throw line. The Ichabods held Lincoln to 19 of 56 shooting overall limiting the Blue Tigers to 6 of 25 shooting from deep.
Washburn held a 43 to 36 advantage on the glass and forced the Blue Tigers into 19 turnovers.
Courtesy: Washburn Athletics