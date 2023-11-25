TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both secured big-time wins at Lee Arena on Saturday.

The men’s team took down Avila University with a dominant 98-50 win. After surging to a quick 12-0 lead just three minutes into the contest, the Ichabods never looked back.

Five different Ichabods landed in double figures on the day. Andrew Orr led the way with 25, Jarmell Johnson had 15 and Brayden Shorter had 11.

The win pushes the men’s team to 4-2 on the season before beginning MIAA play against Emporia State on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The women’s team took the floor shortly after, rolling over Barclay College with a historic 117-27 win. The 90-point differential is the Ichabods’ largest margin of victory in program history. Their 117 points is the second-highest point total in program history.

Barclay College kept things close through most of the first quarter, but Washburn ran away with it in the second, surging to a 64-15 lead before halftime. The Ichabods’ defense allowed just 12 points in the second half.

Six ‘Bods finished in double figures in this contest, too. Gabi Giovanetti led the team with 21, Aniah Wayne had 19 and Aubree Dewey scored 15. The win propels the Ichabods to 5-1 on the season.

Washburn women’s basketball has an exhibition game on Tuesday, Nov. 28 against South Dakota State before starting MIAA against Emporia State on Saturday, Dec. 2.