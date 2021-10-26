Washburn men’s basketball begins season at No. 11

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s basketball will start the 2021-2022 season shy of the top 10.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches ranked the Ichabods No. 11 in the preseason poll.

Washburn was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls. It returns four starters from the past season’s 20-7 team that finished second in the MIAA regular season, won the MIAA Tournament Championship and reached the second round of the NCAA Regional.

The Ichabods begin the season on Nov. 12 against Northern State University.