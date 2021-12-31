Washburn men’s basketball erases late deficit for thrilling win

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball trailed by eight points with only 2:12 to play in the game, but the ‘Bods completed an epic comeback to win.

Two three-pointers from Jalen Lewis boosted the Ichabods late. Lewis nailed a triple with 1:47 left to bring Washburn within three. He hit another three with 40 seconds on the clock to give Washburn a two point lead.

With less than ten seconds to play, Washburn found themselves with the ball in a tie game. Tyler Geiman passed to Jeremy Harrell who missed a mid-ranger jumpshot. But Connor Deffenbaugh tipped in the miss with two seconds left. A buzzer beater attempt for the Mules missed, and Washburn won 67-65.

Jeremy Harrell, the Ichabods big man, lead the team in scoring with 17 points. Tyler Geiman scored 14 and Jalen Lewis finished with 13. Tyler Nelson was the fourth and final ‘Bod in double figures, adding eleven points. Geiman also added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Washburn moves to 7-6 with the win and will now prepare for a tough opponent. They host Northwest Missouri State in their first game of 2022, on Thursday, Jan. 6.