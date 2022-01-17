Washburn men’s basketball falls to No. 2 Northwest Missouri State, women’s team completes upset

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball fell to second ranked Northwest Missouri State but the WU women’s team took home a big win.

It was a highly anticipated matchup in the men’s game after a memorable 2021-22 season with thrilling matchups between the Ichabods and the Bearcats. Washburn was the only team to beat Northwest all season last year, doing so twice, but NWMSU beat the ‘Bods in the NCAA tournament to end their season.

To add to the anticipation, the rematch was cancelled earlier in the year do to COVID protocols. They finally played Monday night.

The ‘Bods played tough. After a slow start, they found themselves down 7-0 but quickly battled back and led 13-12 halfway through the first half. Northwest regained the lead and led by four at halftime.

The Bearcats controlled the second half early on but never could open up a comfortable lead. Northwest pulled away to lead by double-digits in the first three minutes of the half, but the ‘Bods cut it down to only four points with 14:00 to play.

With 4:45 left in the game Washburn trailed by only five but they never could regain the lead. The Bearcats held on for a 71-63 win. Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins led all scorers in the game. Hudgins, who sits near the top of the nation’s scoring leaderboard for DII basketball, scored 26 and dished out five assists.

Wes Dreamer scored 18 for Northwest.

Tyler Geiman and Connor Deffenbaugh carried a heavy scoring load for Washburn. Deffenbaugh scored 17 and Geiman posted 14. Jonny Clausing was the only other Ichabod in double-figures with a season high 12 points.

The Washburn men fall to 10-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference with the loss.

On the women’s side, Washburn also trailed early. They fell behind 4-0 but took a 13-8 lead into the second quarter. The second quarter was fairly even matched but WU extended their lead one point to 26-20 at halftime.

The Northwest ladies, who came in with an 11-4 record, opened the second half on a 10-2 run to take the lead. Washburn trailed by two after the third quarter. This time it was Washburn’s turn for a lengthy run. They started the fourth on a 9-0 scoring spree to regain control of the game.

They held on to win 58-52. Hunter Bentley, Macy Doebele and Abby Oliver all scored eleven or more points, led by Bentley with 14. The Ichabods got a 25 point contribution from their bench in the win.

Both Washburn teams play again on Saturday, Jan. 22 against in-state rival Emporia State.