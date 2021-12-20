Washburn men’s basketball falls to Northeastern State

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Washburn men’s basketball team dropped a conference game for the third time this season on Monday.

The Ichabods lost a close game to Northeastern State, falling 85-82.

Washburn came out hot from beyond the arc, drilling seven three-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game to open up a 26-16 lead. Levi Braun hit three shots from deep in the first five minutes.

Northeastern State fought back though, immediately going on a 12-0 run to take the lead. Washburn lead by five at halftime.

The second half was back and forth. Northeastern pulled away to lead by seven with 6:33 to play. After trailing 82-74 with only 1:34 to play, the Ichabods closed the game on an 8-3 run. This was too little and too late to complete the comeback.

Washburn falls to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the MIAA conference with the win. They return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 1 at Central Missouri.

