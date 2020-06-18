Washburn men’s basketball hosts youth mini camps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of life without sports, the Ichabods are looking to pick back up where they left off.

The Washburn men’s basketball team hosted a mini camp for grades 2-8 on Wednesday.

The team coached the younger players through basic skills like dribbling, passing and layups. Coach Ballard was just as excited to be back on the court as the kids.

“It was a long time being away from the game and away from the gym,” Brett Ballard, head basketball coach, said. “To be around my own players and have campers here it kind of feels like Christmas day. I’m really happy for us to have this opportunity and just be back around the kids and back playing basketball.”

Washburn took extra safety measures by having kids social distance as much as possible in a camp setting. Mini camps will resume next week. For those prices and times click here.