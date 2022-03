SIOUX FALLS, SD (KSNT) – No first-round exit for the Ichabods.

Washburn beat the University of Minnesota-Duluth, 83-73, to advance to the NCAA regional semifinals.

Washburn was able to climb to a 32-29 lead at the half, after three lead changes throughout the first half. The ‘Bods quickly grew their lead in the second half to end with the 10-point win.

Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis co-led the Ichabods with 21 points. Jonny Clausing added 10.