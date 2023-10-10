TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods had a young team last year, but return several key players for the 2023-24 season.

The ‘Bods are hoping with that experience comes leadership, and with that leadership comes consistency. Washburn men’s basketball was 10-3 at home last year, but 3-10 on the road.

“We have some guys that have played big minutes,” head coach Brett Ballard said. “Not only from an experienced standpoint, but from a leadership standpoint I really feel like we’re in a good place with this team and I feel like we have the right pieces in place to be very good.”

“As the season goes on it’s a grind,” Washburn junior forward Andrew Orr said. “Trying to keep your motivation and spirits high, and doing that for everybody on the team is really important.”

Washburn men’s basketball begins its season on Saturday, Nov. 11 with a neutral site game, in Kansas City, against University of Sioux Falls.