Washburn men’s basketball smokes Missouri Western in MIAA Tournament semifinals

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT) — The Washburn Ichabods cruised to victory Friday as they defeated Missouri Western State 101-72 in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.

Washburn held a 28-point lead headed into halftime and they didn’t take their foot off the gas.

Junior guard Jalen Lewis scored a game-high 29 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep. Senior guard Tyler Geiman was close behind with 21 points, 15 of them coming in the first half.

Junior forward Jonny Clausen pitched in 16 points as well, while grabbing a team-high six rebounds.

The win over the Griffons, puts Washburn in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.