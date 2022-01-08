Washburn men’s basketball starts 2022 with a win

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ finally got to begin their 2022 campaign, and they started it on the right track.

Washburn beat Missouri Western State 76-64 Saturday afternoon.

The Ichabods (8-6, 5-3) trailed 5-0 to start the game, but a 14-2 run during the next 3:15 pushed them to a 14-7 lead.

Washburn led 40-25 at the half. Jalen Lewis connected on one of his six 3-pointers just before the buzzer.

The Ichabods led by as many as 20 points in the second half. A 14-5 run for the Griffons cut the lead down to nine with 1:22 left, but that was as close as Missouri Western got.

Lewis led all scorers with 25 points. Michael Keegan had 14 points and Tyler Nelson had 10 off the bench. Tyler Geiman had seven points with eight assists, becoming the second Ichabod in program history to have more than 600 assists.

Next, the Ichabods travel to Missouri Southern for a Thursday night game.