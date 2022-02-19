MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s basketball beat Northwest Missouri State on Saturday for the third time in the last two seasons.

The Bearcats won the national championship in 2019 and 2021, with their only two losses in the 2020-21 season coming to Washburn. The ‘Bods did it again on Saturday, thanks to a 3-pointer from Tyler Nelson with two seconds remaining to take the lead.

Washburn got off to a rough start in the battle. Seven minutes in they found themselves down by eight points, having scored only four. That quickly changed when the ‘Bods mounted a 10-0 run to take the lead. The two teams traded scores the rest of the first half and were locked even at 31 at halftime.

The second half was a war. Neither team led by more then four points the entire rest of the way. Washburn was up four with 9:34 left, then down four with 6:51 to play. The game was once again tied with 2:05 to play. Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins sank two free-throws to give the Bearcats the lead.

Washburn’s Tyler Nelson missed a three with 41 seconds left, giving Northwest Mo. the ball back. After a Northwest timeout, the Ichabods got their biggest stop of the game.

Tyler Nelson took another three-pointer, shooting for redemption this time and shooting for the win. He hit it. Washburn won the game 60-59.

The Ichabods were led by Tyler Geiman with 22 points and Jonny Clausing, who posted 12 points. ten rebounds and six assists. Washburn doubled Northwest in points in the paint, 36-18.

Washburn improves to 17-9 overall and 14-6 in the conference. They’ve now won four in a row and seven of their last nine games.

The Washburn women’s team lost a close won at NWMSU, falling 58-53. Hunter Bentley scored 26 points. Macy Doebele scored 14. They fall to 12-13 overall and 7-6 in the conference.