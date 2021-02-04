Washburn men’s basketball takes down Rogers State 88-77

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn’s men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Thursday night, taking down Rogers State 88-77. The win improves Washburn to 12-3 on the year.

Rogers State lead most of the first half and even grabbed a lead as big as eight in the middle of the half. An 8-0 run for the Ichabods tied the game and then a Tyler Geiman three-pointer boosted the ‘Bods into the lead late in the first half.

A pair of three-pointers from Levi Braun and two dunks by Jace Williams on back-to-back Washburn possessions gave Brett Ballard’s team all the momentum. Washburn lead by 3 at halftime.

To start the second half it was Rogers State that went on a 9-0 run this team, quickly taking the lead and going up by six.

Washburn regained the lead for good on a Tyler Nelson three-pointer with 11:38 remaining.

After posting a career-high 32 points on Saturday at Central Oklahoma, Tyler Geiman stayed hot with 29 points in Thursday’s win. Geiman also dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

Levi Braun was on the score sheet often for the Ichabods, too. Braun posted 18 points with all of his scoring coming from beyond the arc. Rathen Carter, Jace Williams and Tyler Nelson all scored in double digits in the win as well.

Washburn’s game this weekend against Northeastern State University has been postponed due to coronavirus precautions from Northeastern. The next time the Ichabods take the court will now be on Tuesday, when they host Lincoln University of Missouri.