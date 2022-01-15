Washburn men’s basketball wins fourth in a row

PITTSBURG, KS. (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball grabbed its fourth-straight win on Saturday at Pittsburg State.

The game went down to the wire. Pitt State even took a shot for the lead in the final seconds, but missed, giving Washburn the 80-79 win.

Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods, scoring 28 points to go along with his five rebounds and six assists. Connor Deffebaugh had 20 points in the win. Tyler Nelson was the third Ichabod in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Nelson also grabbed eight rebounds.

With the win, Washburn improves to 10-6 overall and 7-3 in the MIAA. The Ichabods have won six of their last seven games.

The ‘Bods play again on Monday, Jan. 17, against Northwest Missouri State. After that, they’ll gear up for the Turnpike Tussle on Saturday, Jan. 22.

On the women’s side, Washburn fell at Pitt State 69-56.