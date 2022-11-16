TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods overcame slow scoring to give fans a show in Lee Arena.

Washburn beat William Jewell in the home opener, 70-63. The Ichabods (2-1) started cold from the field, hitting only two of their first 13 shots in the first eight minutes. Meanwhile, William Jewell (1-2) was 6-of-10, including a pair of 3-pointers to take a 10-point lead.

Jarmell Johnson made a 3-pointer to jump start the Ichabod offense, igniting a 13-2 run for the next 4:41. Washburn pushed into the lead, 17-16.

Then, the teams traded scoring. Neither team led by more than four points until Washburn went on a 10-4 run. Connor Deffebaugh capped the run with a 3-pointer, putting the Ichabods up 32-27 at the half.

Washburn jumped to a 7-0 run out of the locker room to, expanding the lead to 10. William Jewell cut the lead back to three at with 14:54 left. It got within four, 56-52, with 6:24 to play. However, the ‘Bods went 8-of-11 from the free throw line from that point on, and 6-of-8 in the final 4:29 to preserve the win.

Brady Christiansen recorded 19 rebounds, including 11 offensive to add nine points. It’s the most rebounds by an Ichabod since Brady Skeens recorded 22 in two different games in 2017. Johnson led the Ichabods off the bench with 14 points and three rebounds. Andrew Orr scored 13, and Deffebaugh added 11 points with six assists.

The Ichabods have a quick turnaround. They will travel to Kansas City to face Rockhurst on Friday night.