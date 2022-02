TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn men’s and women’s basketball games for Feb. 3 against Rogers State have been postponed due to winter weather.

The games will now take place on Monday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Washburn squads are still scheduled to face Northwestern State on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma for a 1:30 p.m. start.