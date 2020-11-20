Washburn opens season with buzzer beater win

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods knocked off Fort Hays State in thrilling fashion to open the season on Thursday night. Trailing 78 to 77, Jalen Lewis hit a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Ichabods the victory. Lewis hit five threes in the game to finish with 15 points.

“It’s always great to win,” Washburn coach Brett Ballard told KSNT Sports. “When you win like that it’s a little extra special. Kind of mixed emotions because I didn’t necessarily think we played all that well but happy our guys found a way to win and Jalen Lewis the young man that made the shot is one of our hardest workers, great kid, always has great energy, so always nice to see a kid like that get rewarded.”

Tyler Geiman and Drew Maschoff each had 20 points for Washburn.