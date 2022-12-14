TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Ichabod earned his first All-American honor, another earned his seventh.

Return specialist J.J. Letcher and linebacker Grant Bruner are first team All-Americans, according to the Division II conference Commissioner’s Association.

This is Bruner’s first All-American award at Washburn. He led the nation with 137 tackles, and in solo tackles with 80.

It’s Letcher’s seventh All-American honor as an Ichabod, and a repeat selection on the D2CCA All-American first team as a return specialist. He averaged 26.0 yards per punt return on 11 attempts with two touchdowns. That includes an 89-yard return against Missouri Southern in the season finale.