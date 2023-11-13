TOPEKA (KSNT) – As Washburn football’s season ends, the team already knows it’ll have a new starting quarterback for the next season.

Kellen Simoncic is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Monday.

“It’s been such a blessing to be a part of the Washburn football program,” the post said. “…With that being said, my family and I believe it’s in my best interest to explore other options.”

Simoncic has two years of eligibility left. He played in two games to start the 2023 season, before getting hurt. In 2022, he broke the Ichabod record for single-game completions with 35 in 48 attempts against Emporia State University. He was an all-MIAA honorable mention after passing for 2,354 yards on 195 of 312 passes with 25 touchdowns.