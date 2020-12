TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods are ranked #10 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll. It’s the first time the Ichabods have reached the top 10 since 2013.

Washburn is off to a 5-0 start on the season and returns to action Thursday at home against Central Missouri.