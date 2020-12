TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn men’s basketball team is ranked #17 in the first NABC Division 2 coaches poll. Washburn is off to a 4-0 start to the season.

Northwest Missouri State is ranked #1. The Ichabods will play the Bearcars on January 7th.

Emporia State also received 7 votes which would put the Hornets at #39. The Hornets are 3-0.