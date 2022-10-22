TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coming off a close loss at No. 16 Northwest Missouri State, Washburn welcomed Central Oklahoma to Topeka to try to get back in the win column.

The Ichabods held strong on both sides of the ball, taking down the Broncos 37-9 on homecoming.

It wasn’t a scoring affair from the start – through one quarter, the score was tied at 0-0. A Kameron Lake field goal and quarterback Kellen Simoncic touchdown run put Washburn up 9-0 at half.

The Ichabods came out of the locker room blazing, scoring two touchdowns in the first four minutes. James Letcher Jr. ran in a 12-yard touchdown and caught an 11-yard pass for a score a minute later.

Washburn scored quickly after an interception from Brendan Harden let the Ichabods set up shop on the Central Oklahoma 20 yard-line.

The Bronchos scored for the first time on a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Ichabods responded right after on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Simoncic to Tyce Brown.

Letcher Jr. wasn’t done in the endzone, taking a punt 78 yards to the house with six minutes to go, putting the Ichabods up 37-3.

Central Oklahoma would find the endzone with 37 seconds to play on a pass from Peyton Thompson to Diego Richards. This finished the scoring, with Washburn winning 37-9.

Simoncic finished with 211 yards with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and an interception. Letcher Jr. finished with 154 all-purpose yards and a touchdown receiving, rushing and returning.

The Ichabods intercepted the Bronchos three times – one from Harden, one from Channon Ross and one from Micah Skebo.

Washburn’s win moves the team’s record to 5-3. The Ichabods are back on the road Saturday at Northeastern State.