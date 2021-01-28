Washburn rolls past Newman

WICHITA, Kan.- After losing an important game in Emporia, the Ichabods handled their business trip in Wichita with ease. Washburn defeated Newman University on Thursday night 95-69.
Washburn was in charge and in control from the tip off to the final whistle. The Ichabods couldn’t have done it without their red-hot shooting from the field tonight. Washburn shot 55% from three and 64% from the field.
Jalen Lewis hit four daggers behind the three-point line and ended up tallying up 26 points overall. Tyler Geiman racked up 20 points of his own to propel the Ichabods over the Jets.
The (11-2) Ichabods will travel to the University of Central Oklahoma to take on the (4-5) Bronchos Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM.