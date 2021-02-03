Washburn signs two Hayden Wildcats in 2021 class

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn signed 19 players for its 2021 recruiting class. The class includes 10 players from Kansas, including Hayden High School’s Trey Pivarnik and Jayden Rainer.

Washburn head coach Craig Schurig on Hayden High's @TreyPivarnik and Jayden Rainer @jaydo_1 signing with @IchabodFTBL pic.twitter.com/urLCwK4HIm — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) February 3, 2021

FULL LIST OF SIGNINGS

Braylon Alexander / 5-11/ 155 / DB / Sugar Hill, Ga. / Lanier High School

Named honorable mention all-region as a senior … as a junior, his team reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs … as a sophomore he was part of the 4x100m relay team that qualified for state and football team reached the final four … son of India and Amarfio Alexander … a brother, Jordan … anticipated major is business or sports broadcasting.



Tyler Bowden / 5-8 / 170 / RB / Lawrence, Kan. / Tonganoxie High School

Finished senior season with 2,583 rushing yards in 11 games scoring 37 rushing touchdowns at Tonganoxie setting a school single-season rushing record earning first team all-state, all-league and was a Super 11 Topeka Capital Journal and Kansas Football Coaches Association selection … also named the Frank Fontana Award as the best small-class high school player in the Kansas City area … broke the single season rushing record at Free State High School with 1,855 rushing yards during his junior campaign en route to all-state and all-league honors setting career scoring record … was league 100m championship as a sophomore … son of Mark and Shawna Bowden … a sister, Kayla … anticipated major is entrepreneurship.

Trenton Brehm / 5-9 / 175 / PK / Papillion, Neb. / Papillion LaVista South High School

Will also play baseball at Washburn … a first team all-state selection and a super state pick going 9 of 12 on field goals with three more than 40 yards including a 52-yard make … also had 71 tackles averaging 8.9 per game with 42 solo stops as a senior … as a junior he was 7 of 9 on field goals …… batted .345 with a .500 on base percentage … also played basketball an academic all-state selection in football earning academic all-metro … son of Jon and Sonya Brehm … a brother, Trey … a sister, Talia … anticipated major is pre-med or exercise and health sciences.

Rhett Brown – 6-2 / 300 / OL / Goddard, Kan. / Goddard High School

Named first team all-AVCTL as a senior and was an all-state honorable mention selection … also throws discus and shot put for track … as a junior he was a first team all-league pick and a 4A all-state honorable mention selection while winning the 5A state heavyweight powerlifting title … as a sophomore he was an honorable mention all-league selection … recorded a 34 on his ACT … son of Brian and Stephanie Brown … a sister Ryleigh … anticipated major is chemistry.

L.J. Butcher – 5-10 / 175 / S / Pittsburg, Kan. / Pittsburg High School

An all-state and first team all-area selection as a senior and was an all-area pick as a junior … son of Stacy Butcher and Shelly Basgall … two sisters, Jada and Dani … a brother, Jerek … anticipated major is business.

Teondre Carter – 5-11 / 165 / RB / Austell, Ga. / New Manchester High School

A first team all-region, all-county and all-state selection after rushing for 1,200 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns also playing wide receiver and as a kick returner … anticipated major is sport science.

Christian Gray – 6-2 / 285 / DT / Lawrenceville, Ga. / Discovery High School

Named first team all-region on the defensive line and was an all-county honorable mention selection as a senior … son of Lucreatia Davis … anticipated major is computer science or sports medicine.

Nate Harding – 6-1 / 255 / OL / Wichita, Kan. / Maize High School

A first team all-league, all-metro, and all-state selection as well as a Shrine Bowl nominee as a senior … as a junior he was a first team all-league pick and an honorable mention all-state selection … a senior team all-league pick as a sophomore also qualifying for the state track and field meet … son of Darrin and Tina Harding … a brother, Taylor and a sister, Gabby … his father played football at Friends … anticipated major is health science.

Gabe Havlovic – 6-4 / 280 / OL / Wichita, Kan. / Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

First team all-conference as a senior … also competed in wrestling and track and field … son of Aaron and Wendy … three sisters, Alex, Evie and Vivian … his father played football at the University of Nebraska … anticipated major is business or criminal justice.

Nick Hogan – 6-5 / 235 / TE / Colwich, Kan. / Goddard Eisenhower High School

Named honorable mention all-league and all-state at quarterback as a senior breaking school records of passing yards, completions and touchdowns in a season as well as single game passing yards … an honorable mention all-state pick as a junior and was an honorable mention all-state selection in basketball as a sophomore … son of Brian and Heather Hogan … two sisters, Hunter and Briana who both played softball at Louisiana-Monroe … anticipated major is business.

Andrew Husfelt – 6-3 / 270 / OL / Tucson, Ariz. / Cienega High School

Will also compete in track and field at Washburn … a first team all-conference selection as a junior … also competed in wrestling … a 2019 team USA International Bowl team captain and a member of the 2020 team … son of Eric and Kate Husfelt and Lindsey and Ciara Thorne … a brother, Lukas … anticipated major is criminal justice.

Cole Keller – 6-5 / 205 / WR / Grain Valley, Mo. / Grain Valley High School

A member of the KMZU Dream Team after recording 2700 all-purpose yards scoring 36 total touchdowns earning league player of the year honors as well as team player of the year and the Examiner player of the year honors picking up all-state, all-area, all-district and all-conference honors as a senior … as a junior he was an all-area and all-conference selection … as a sophomore he was an all-league, all-district, all-conference, all-area and a member of the KMZU Dream team for basketball … also played baseball … son of John and Darla Keller … two sisters, Mackenzie and Emersyn … anticipated major is business.

Cole Knappen – 6-2 / 230 / DE / Shawnee, Kan. / Mill Valley High School

Missed part of senior season with an injury … as a junior he was an all-state honorable mention pick with 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss with six sacks and three forced fumbles … also played basketball … son of Kurt and Terri Knappen … a sister, Lexi … anticipated major is radiologic sciences.

Daniel Kufahl – 6-4 / 235 / TE / Lawrence, Kan. / Lawrence Free State High School

Anticipated major is criminal justice.

R.J. Mitchell, Jr. / 6-2 / 245 / DE / Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill South High School

Named first team all-district and second team all-league as a senior … his junior season he was a first team all-district and second team all-league selection … an honorable mention pick as a sophomore … will also compete in track and field at Washburn … son of Ronald and Angela Mitchell … anticipated major is graphic design.

Trey Pivarnik – 6-4 / 225 / TE / Topeka, Kan. / Hayden Catholic High School

All-City honorable mention as a senior earning all-city top 11 honors on offense … as a junior he was all-city top 11 on offense and an all-state honorable mention selection … also played basketball winning a state title as a freshman and also golfed … son of Matt and Wendy Pivarnik … two brothers, Zac and Chase … father played baseball at Northeastern State … anticipated major is biology.

Jayden Rainer – 6-2 / 195 / DB / Topeka, Kan. / Hayden Catholic High School

Named Topeka All-City after recording 49 tackles with four sacks, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and nine quarterback hurries earning first team all-league honors on defense … also played running back, rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries all as a senior … as a junior he was a first team all-city selection with 11 sacks and two forced fumbles earning all-state honorable mention honors … also competed in track and field qualifying for state as a freshman … son of Marlayna Webb … three brothers, Jordan, Tre and Ahmad … majoring in kinesiology or nursing.

Grayson Sprouse – 6-5 / 225 / QB / Lee’s Summit, Mo. / Summit Christian Academy

Passed for 2400 yards with 38 touchdowns as a senior en route to first team all-league and all-district honors as well as earning his conference’s player of the year award for the second time … as a junior he passed for 2,108 yards and 42 touchdowns picking up all-league and all-district honors … as a sophomore he recorded 1406 passing yards and 23 touchdowns and was named second team all-league … as a freshman he tossed 12 touchdowns and 1,136 passing yards … also played basketball … son of Rodger and Erin Sprouse … two brothers, Lincoln and Camden … a sister Payton … anticipated major is business.

Macqeilen Ware – 6-3 / 240 / DE / Tulsa, Okla. / Bixby High School

As a senior he recorded 77 tackles with 58 solo stops along with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass break ups as his team won state titles during his junior and senior seasons … as a junior he recorded 55 tackles with 42 solo stops with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery with three sacks … his sophomore season he had 60 tackles with 39 solo tackles and four stacks and a forced fumble … son of Barbara Ware … anticipated major is kinesiology or physical therapy.