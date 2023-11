TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods only needed one goal to make it to the second round, and it came in overtime.

Washburn beat Ouachita Baptist 1-0 in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday night.

After playing two scoreless halves, the Ichabods (17-3-1) broke the stalemate in the first of two overtime periods. Khloe Schuckman kicked the ball into the corner of the net for the eventual match-winner. It’s her seventh goal of the season.

Washburn will host UCM in the second round on Sunday.