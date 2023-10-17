TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s soccer is putting together one of its best seasons ever.

On Tuesday, the Ichabods checked in at No. 8 in the DII United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA) national poll. It’s a fifteen spot lead, from No. 23 last week, for WU. The boost comes after Washburn beat both Missouri Southern and previously No. 8 Central Missouri over the weekend.

Washburn is 12-1-1 on the year, including 6-0-1 in conference play and a perfect 8-0 at home.

Washburn has a plethora of local talent on this year’s team, including four players from Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.

The ‘Bods will look to stay hot in their return to the pitch on Friday, Oct. 20 with a road game against Central Oklahoma.