MATTHEWS, N.C. (KSNT) – A storied season for Washburn soccer came to an end on Saturday.

The Ichabods made it all the way to National Championship match, but a low-scoring game ended in a 1-0 win for Point Loma. The loss makes Washburn the national runners-up.

There was no scoring in the first half. The Ichabods were granted two corner kicks but couldn’t put a goal in.

Seven minutes into the second half, Point Loma’s Emma Thrapp scored the eventual game-winner on a header off a corner kick.

Washburn was granted two corner kicks in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Through the drizzling rain, the clock hit zeros as the Ichabods fell in the national championship match 1-0.

The Ichabods end their historic season with a 21-4-1 record. Washburn won its first six games of the playoffs, ending in its first-ever trip to the championship game.