Washburn soccer getting young team ready for season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Division II soccer is returning to its home in the fall after COVID-19 pushed it to the spring in 2020.

“I’m just excited for our season to be back in the fall because it’s kind of really draining to just practice for eight months, and then have to swing everything together and play a couple games within one month in the spring,” Ichabod midfielder Tera Lynch said.

Washburn University Soccer went 3-6-1 this past spring. It’s a quicker turnaround than the team is used to.

“Obviously, the COVID season wasn’t normal,” defender Carlee Thompson said. “Obviously, my redshirt season wasn’t normal as well, so this is my first real season. It’s going to be different, but I’m excited.”

This is a young Ichabods team. There’s only one senior on the roster and eight juniors.

“We have nine newcomers and only 13 returners, so half of our team is basically new,” Lynch said. “There’s a lot of incoming players who have the potential to start or get a lot of playing time, so I’m just excited to see how they contribute to the team.”

Even though their numbers are low, the upperclassmen are still a strong group on the team.

“We have a really good group of upperclassmen that will help show [the underclassmen] the ropes and get the job done,” Thompson said.

The spring season brought unexpected benefits to the team, so the goal remains the same as always.

“I expect us to go to conference,” Thompson said. “I know that hasn’t happened before, but last year COVID season gave us a really good chance to develop as a team. Mentally, with our choices, and technically, on the ball.”

The Ichabods have spent a lot of time in the weight room and working out individually to prepare for the season. Their first game is on Sept. 2, hosting William Jewell College. The full 2021 Washburn soccer schedule can be found on the team’s website.