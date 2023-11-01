TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Ichabods are officially the best in the MIAA.

Washburn soccer players took home the MIAA coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, defensive player of the year and co-freshman of the year awards.

Head coach Davy Phillips earns his first conference coach of the year award after leading the ‘Bods to a 9-1-1 record and the MIAA regular season title. The team is No. 8 in the nation and No. 1 in the NCAA’s central region.

It’s also Raegan Wells’ first time earning goalkeeper of the year, but the fourth time she has been an All-MIAA selection. Wells started and played in all 18 games for a total of 1,575 minutes, the most on the team. She set a career-best mark of .51 goals allowed per match and had a .820 save percentage. She also recorded 10 solo shutouts and combined for an 11th.

Jordan Tenpas is the MIAA defensive player of the year in her first season as an Ichabod. Tenpas played 1,190 minutes in 14 matches, starting all 14. She was a part of nine shutouts in the matches she played and recorded one point with an assist.

Washburn Rural grad Mackinly Rohn is the conference’s co-freshman of the year. Rohn tied for the conference lead with seven assists. She added three goals with one game-winner for 13 points on the year. Rohn played in all 18 matches, making 16 starts. Her seven assists are the second-most in a season by a Washburn freshman in program history.

Nine total Ichabods landed on All-MIAA teams.