MATTHEWS, NC. (KSNT) – Washburn soccer’s win Thursday earns a spot in the title match.

The Ichabods beat No. 2 Adelphi, 1-0, in the NCAA tournament semifinals. Washburn Rural graduate Mackinly Rohn knocked in Khloe Schuckman’s shot for the match’s lone goal.

Washburn will play 4-seed Point Loma in the national championship game Saturday.