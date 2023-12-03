ASHLAND, Ohio (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ Sunday evening win secured their spot in the NCAA tournament semifinals.

Washburn beat Grand Valley State, 1-0, in the fourth round Sunday.

Both teams were scoreless as regulation was about to end. Freshman Grace Peterson made her first collegiate goal when it mattered most, sinking the game’s lone goal with an assist from Viviana Soto-Herrera in the 81st minute.

The four remaining teams will be reseeded once the final four are set. Washburn will play its semifinal match on Dec. 7.