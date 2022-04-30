TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn softball became 2022 MIAA regular season champions on Saturday.

The Ichabods secured their spot at the top of the conference with two wins over rival Emporia State on Saturday. They finish the regular season on a game 22-game winning streak, rounding out a 42-11 overall record and going 24-2 in conference play.

Washburn was backed heavily by Jaycee Ginter, the Shawnee Heights product who served as their ace from the pitching circle. Ginter led the conference in a number of pitching categories. She ranked at the top of the MIAA in wins (28), innings pitched (195.1) and tied for the conference high in complete games with 21.

Ginter also ranked second in the conference with 256 strikeouts.

Washburn beat Emporia State 5-1 in the first game then 13-3 in the second game on Saturday. Ginter threw a complete game in game one and tossed four more innings in the second match.

Washburn will now look to carry their momentum into the MIAA and NCAA tournaments.