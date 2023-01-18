TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball had opposite outcomes in their back-to-back games against Fort Hays State.

The men’s team won, 74-64. The women lost 53-46.

Men’s recap:

Washburn (7-9, 4-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, jumping out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back.

Levi Braun scored eight of Washburn’s first 10 points during the opening outburst. The Ichabods held the Tigers scoreless until the 14:45 remained the first half. The ‘Bods bled by as many as 20 points before the half.

Coming out of the break, the Tigers cut into the Ichabod lead at 43-38. After a Washburn timeout, it responded with a 13-4 run to push the lead back to 14.

The Tigers pulled within seven at 68-61 with 2:30 to go, but the Ichabods scored the next six points of the game to go up 13 before Fort Hays State scored three to cut the final margin to 10.

Braun scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half. Tyler Nelson added 16, while Brady Christiansen and Jarmell Johnson each scored 11 off the bench. Michael Keegan had a game-high seven rebounds with three assists and three blocks.

Women’s recap:

The Ichabods (7-9, 3-7) started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Natalia Figueroa sparked the run, and Gabi Artis made it nine points with a 3. However, the Tigers reclaimed the lead with a layup on the next possession.

Washburn couldn’t land its plays in crunch time. Fort Hays kept its lead for the rest of the game. Washburn got within two, 46-44, with a Gaby Artis a jumper with 1:41 to go, but the Ichabods got no closer.

Artis, a freshman, tied her season-high in scoring with 16 points and added seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Nwidadah recorded the first double-double of the season for Washburn, with a season-best 13 boards and 11 points.